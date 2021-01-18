Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

