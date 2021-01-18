Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $535,492.10 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ERII opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.36.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
