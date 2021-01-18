Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $535,492.10 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ERII opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Recovery by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10,544.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

