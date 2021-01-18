Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

