Insider Buying: Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) insider Vinodka Murria acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

About Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L)

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

