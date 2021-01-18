Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CIA opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.45. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

