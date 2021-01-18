Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$632.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

