Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s (BLX) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.97.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$54.06 on Thursday. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,743.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

