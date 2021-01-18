Short Interest in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Expands By 18.9%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE:WWE opened at $50.83 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

