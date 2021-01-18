CIBC Raises Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$23.00

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.39.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.08.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

