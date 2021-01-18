Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) PT Raised to C$18.00

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

