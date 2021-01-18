AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
