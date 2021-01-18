AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

