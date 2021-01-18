Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.