Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

