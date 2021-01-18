WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in WEX by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $200.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

