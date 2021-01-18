Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

