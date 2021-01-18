Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.