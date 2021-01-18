First Hawaiian Bank Sells 401 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

