First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7,080.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

