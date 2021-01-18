First Hawaiian Bank Has $217,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 154,651 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1,791.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at $5,946,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

KR opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

