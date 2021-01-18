First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 1,686 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.