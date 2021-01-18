First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

