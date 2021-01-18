First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,308 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

