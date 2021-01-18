Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

