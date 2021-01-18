First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000.

NASDAQ CFXA opened at $161.16 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $170.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

