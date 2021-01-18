First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the third quarter valued at $2,670,000.

CFXA opened at $161.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $170.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

