Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.29 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

