Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

