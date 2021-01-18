WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.68 on Monday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

