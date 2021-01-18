Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $772,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

