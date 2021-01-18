Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allegion by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

