Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 492,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

