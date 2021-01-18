Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,959,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

