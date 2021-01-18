Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

NYSE:IFF opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

