Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $718,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 87.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

NYSE IFF opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

