Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

