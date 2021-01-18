Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.