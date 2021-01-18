Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $811,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.90.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

