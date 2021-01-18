Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

