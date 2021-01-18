Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 186.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $95.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

