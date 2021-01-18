Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

