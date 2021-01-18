Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $866,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

