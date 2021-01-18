Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $86,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.25.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

