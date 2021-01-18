Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

