Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,800 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.47 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

