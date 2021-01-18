Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.90.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.61 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

