Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

BXP opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

