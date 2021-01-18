Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $799,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.47 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

