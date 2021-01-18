State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,421 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 45.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

