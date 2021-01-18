Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

