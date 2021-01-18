Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

WDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

